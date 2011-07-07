Florian Vanthuyne

White Rabbit

Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne
  • Save
White Rabbit logo white rabbit negative space
Download color palette

First try at doing a logo for a school assignment. I know I really like negative space logo's, so here's my go at creating one!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne

More by Florian Vanthuyne

View profile
    • Like