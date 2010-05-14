Von Glitschka

Motorcycle Wire Sculpture

Von Glitschka
Von Glitschka
  • Save
Motorcycle Wire Sculpture photo sculpture
Download color palette

A wire sculpture created by a slum artist in Nairobi, Kenya.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2010
Von Glitschka
Von Glitschka

More by Von Glitschka

View profile
    • Like