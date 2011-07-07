Jarques

SFEdibles

SFEdibles food san francisco magazine
Been working on a new side project called SFEdibles. Highlighting the small "hole-in-the-wall" restaurants in the city that's worth the visit.

Here is a larger screenshot of the home page: http://cl.ly/2K3U2d0A0c3G1U1t1u1x/o

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
