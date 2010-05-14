Chris Drackett

Forms Again

Forms Again
As I work on the new shelfworthy I often go back and review the current site. When looking at our old forms, part of me really started missing something about them. This is just a first pass at the old forms to see what they look like in comparison to the form I did earlier this week.

The vertical sizing seems odd to me, but what I do like about the forms with the gray is the separation between the label and the form element.

Any feedback?

