Scott Campbell

The Antlers

Scott Campbell
Scott Campbell
  • Save
The Antlers t-shirt typography
Download color palette

the t-shirt I designed for The Antlers is now available on their site: http://theantlers.cinderblock.com/the-antlers-dissolve-t-shirt-in-purple-and-yellow.html

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Scott Campbell
Scott Campbell

More by Scott Campbell

View profile
    • Like