Ty Paulhus

Sun River

Ty Paulhus
Ty Paulhus
Hire Me
  • Save
Sun River texture logo
Download color palette

Every year, a large group of friends goes camping at a place called Sun River in New Hampshire. I've made shirts for the crew the last few years, and this is an idea for this year's shirt.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Ty Paulhus
Ty Paulhus
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ty Paulhus

View profile
    • Like