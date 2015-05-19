Mobile Docker Page

Trending designs to inspire you
My first blog post for @CircleCI is live!
It explains briefly some of the process and tools behind our new site design. Our workflow is an iterative one: once a new design is pushed, we again review it, make appropriate changes, and iterate as necessary.
This mockup was intended to be part of the post and give some context around fixing our somewhat "responsive-less” site, but that’s another blog post itself ;)
Cheers to @Danny King for his help!