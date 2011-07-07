JESS3

GE Healthcare Associated Infections Infographic

JESS3
JESS3
  • Save
GE Healthcare Associated Infections Infographic infographic associated data visualization infections health general electric healthcare
Download color palette

Each year, Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) affect millions of patients and add billions of dollars to healthcare costs in the U.S. GE’s Healthcare division is aggressively working to find ways to address this issue and prevent the widespread occurrence of HAIs in the future.

JESS3
JESS3

More by JESS3

View profile
    • Like