Ligonier Mobile — footer design

Ligonier Mobile — footer design iphone ios ui tool:photoshop
Footer for Ligonier Mobile. I felt the toggle switch didn’t really convey turning the mobile-optimized site on and off, so I went with something a little more standard. Form considered, function preferred :)

The pagination element needs more love. It’s pretty low-priority right now, but I’m open to suggestions/rebounds.

Rebound of
Ligonier Mobile — toggle switch
Posted on May 14, 2010
