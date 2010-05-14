Rob Mientjes

I'm pretending I didn't have anything else to do. This is part of some research I'm doing. Updates might more likely follow, some day in the future, on my website (robmientjes.nl), but previews and work-in-progress will find its way here faster.

Posted on May 14, 2010
