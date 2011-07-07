Jason Carne

Home of the Thieves

Jason Carne
Jason Carne
  • Save
Home of the Thieves typography apparel type
Download color palette

This is one of three designs I completed for my clothing line Among Villains dropping late this summer. Other artists included in this project are David Smith, Craig Robson, George Daniel, and Brian Luong. I will post more projects coming up on the release date!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Jason Carne
Jason Carne

More by Jason Carne

View profile
    • Like