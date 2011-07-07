Guillermo Mont

Phx Cityscape

Phx Cityscape illustration phoenix
So this little guy is based off downtown Phoenix. Got my composition blocked in. Next step is adding effects and other doodads.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
