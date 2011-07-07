Tyler Sloan

Happy Birthday Card

card letterpress happy birthday
I don't know if I love this, or if other people will either, but I want to letterpress some notes/cards for an Etsy shop my wife and I will open soon.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
