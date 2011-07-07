Graham Holtshausen

Simple Slider - Free PSD

Graham Holtshausen
Graham Holtshausen
  • Save
Simple Slider - Free PSD psd slider photoship jquery photo gallery
Download color palette

This is a little freebie I released today.
You can get it here if you like: http://www.freedomstudios.co.za/free-goodies/simple-slider-psd/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Graham Holtshausen
Graham Holtshausen

More by Graham Holtshausen

View profile
    • Like