My first shot...thought I'd start off with some shameless self-promotion as this is my most recent piece of design.

I chose to brand myself with a rosette rather than create a proper logo as I'm trying to promote myself towards companies rather than appear as a pre-existing design agency/freelancer. The rosette symbol has many positive connotations so felt it worked well in promoting a fresh design graduate entering the professional world.

The full thing and examples of my work can be found on my site at www.tomdenny.co.uk