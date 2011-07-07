👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
My first shot...thought I'd start off with some shameless self-promotion as this is my most recent piece of design.
I chose to brand myself with a rosette rather than create a proper logo as I'm trying to promote myself towards companies rather than appear as a pre-existing design agency/freelancer. The rosette symbol has many positive connotations so felt it worked well in promoting a fresh design graduate entering the professional world.
The full thing and examples of my work can be found on my site at www.tomdenny.co.uk