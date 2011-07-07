Tom Denny

Tom Denny
Tom Denny
self promotion logo rosette tom denny
My first shot...thought I'd start off with some shameless self-promotion as this is my most recent piece of design.

I chose to brand myself with a rosette rather than create a proper logo as I'm trying to promote myself towards companies rather than appear as a pre-existing design agency/freelancer. The rosette symbol has many positive connotations so felt it worked well in promoting a fresh design graduate entering the professional world.

The full thing and examples of my work can be found on my site at www.tomdenny.co.uk

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Tom Denny
Tom Denny

