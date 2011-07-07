Kenji Bankhead

UTA Groundbreaking Seal

Kenji Bankhead
Kenji Bankhead
  • Save
UTA Groundbreaking Seal type typography seal texture logo black
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Kenji Bankhead
Kenji Bankhead
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kenji Bankhead

View profile
    • Like