My take on Google+

My take on Google+
I've been thinking about the way Google+ icons look. This way it's more similar to the google favicon and the new black top-bar. Looks a lot like some Windows thing though.

Thanks to @ormanclark for the freebie which I used for the remake.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
