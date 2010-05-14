Adam Shiver

Go Magic!

Go Magic! orlando magic nba blue
Couldn't let the Kobe wallpaper go unanswered. ;-)

Here's a link to the full-size wallpaper: http://theiconlab.com/news/assets/MagicDesktop.zip

Rebound of
Kobe
By Jad Limcaco
Posted on May 14, 2010
