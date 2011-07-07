Ramóna Barkóczi

Skills Badges On My Cv

Ramóna Barkóczi
Ramóna Barkóczi
  • Save
Skills Badges On My Cv badge brown cv skills menu texture resume
Download color palette

The full website available here: http://spliceart.com/cv/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Ramóna Barkóczi
Ramóna Barkóczi

More by Ramóna Barkóczi

View profile
    • Like