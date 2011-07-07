TinchyRobot

Simple Buttons mk 2

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Simple Buttons mk 2 ui gui user interafce clean slick cool modern button web button
Download color palette

Improved buttons, lowered edge lines and inner shadows

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like