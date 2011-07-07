Tad Carpenter

Circus poster preview

design illustration silk screen poster circus color type
Have a couple totally different clients wanting a circus themed aesthetic for their project. Here is a preview of the first clients project. I used wood type to design all the lettering.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
