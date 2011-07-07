Anthony Wartinger

Focus duct tape red type cardboard
Daily Design. Last night I had to apply some duct tape to my Ford, you guessed it, Focus… what a pain in the ass.

See the full image here if you please.
http://awartinger.tumblr.com/post/7341529788/daily-design-last-night-i-had-to-apply-some-duct

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.
