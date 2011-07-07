Process twitter feed #p140

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
VISIT THE LIVE SITE! http://processin140.com
Tweet #p140 with how you get stuff done and we'll make you famous (no really, like Charlie Sheen famous.)
A side project I've been working on with Jessica Harllee and Andrew Zimmer, p140 will pull tweets that include #p140 and link to your twitter account.
So what's your process? Float like a butterfly and sting like a developer? Have you ever TRIED to design your way out of a paper bag? Or maybe HTML is really just a way to meet the ladies?
Resources included but not limited to:
Subtle Patterns
Lost Type
Icon Sweets