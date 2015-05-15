Diego Diaz

Sweet Leaf

Diego Diaz
Diego Diaz
Hire Me
  • Save
Sweet Leaf sweet organic leaf healthy fresh cupcake bakery artisanal shop brand logo concept
Download color palette

Logo pitch for an organic cupcake shop, as part of a college project. The main idea was to create a concept that made reference to the artisanal production within the store, as part of a healthy line of recipes based on sweet, fresh and GMO-free ingredients.

logos & marks vol.01: https://goo.gl/qXCZFl

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2015
Diego Diaz
Diego Diaz
Communication Designer for the Catholic Church.
Hire Me

More by Diego Diaz

View profile
    • Like