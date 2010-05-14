Veerle Pieters

Browse, sort by, shake it

Browse, sort by, shake it icons buttons iphone teal red fabulis
Experimenting with icons for the iPhone. The icons on the right are the ones I've been experimenting with, and are the most difficult ones. The bars that have 'Following' in the red button are ideas for browse, and the ones that have 'Me' in the red button show the 'sort by' icon.

Posted on May 14, 2010
