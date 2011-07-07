Jason Carne

Sic Semper Tyrannis

My first shot is sample of a design I created based off of the Virginia state motto "Sic Semper Tyrannis" - Thus Always To Tyrants. Enjoy!

Also, much thanks to Lorenzo Franchini for drafting me!

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
