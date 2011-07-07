Maykel Loomans

Personal Website Prototyping

First prototype / fiddle of a possible personal site expansion.

This is also an experiment in the 'mobile first' approach. For this, I'm pondering small media queries for the landscape mode and then create media queries upwards for larger screens.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
