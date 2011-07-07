Rik Kendell

Business Card - Front

Rik Kendell
Rik Kendell
  • Save
Business Card - Front business card services
Download color palette

I found out on having some of these printed that, while they looked great and readable at 300dpi on a huge monitor, when shrunk down and on paper they weren't quite as legible as I'd like - but I can make changes for the next batch!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Rik Kendell
Rik Kendell

More by Rik Kendell

View profile
    • Like