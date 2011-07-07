Graham Pilling

Out of Spite XI poster

Out of Spite XI poster galleon ship screenprint pirate yaarrrr
Working on a 2 colour design to be screenprinted for the forthcoming Out of Spite XI music festival held in Leeds.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
