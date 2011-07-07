Jonno Riekwel

Elements

Jonno Riekwel
Jonno Riekwel
Hire Me
  • Save
Elements elements form
Download color palette

Gotta love making form elements. (icons not made by me)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Jonno Riekwel
Jonno Riekwel
iA/UI/UX Designer and Front-end Developer.
Hire Me

More by Jonno Riekwel

View profile
    • Like