Tarragon

Tarragon food type hebrew type lettering spices tarragon
Starting a mini series that involves everything in my spice cabinet. The challenge? Illustrate the name of the spice in Hebrew. First up is: לענה (that’s tarragon)

Follow my #HebrewType project on:
tumblr / Instagram

Posted on May 14, 2015
