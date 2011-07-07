Helvetic Brands®

Léman

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Léman typeface typography font sans sans serif serif lowercase uppercase
Download color palette

An evolution of the previous shot. I also found this is a more suitable name.

It now has lowercase, some special characters, numerals and serif options.

Bockten2
Rebound of
Böckten Alphabet Options
By Helvetic Brands®
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like