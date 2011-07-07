👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This logotype, for a fashion label in clubwear, urban clothing & streetwear, has got to be one of my most popular logos, which got featured in a handful of logo design books and plenty of online logo galleries.
Anyway, I decided to give it a more worn urban look just for fun. It might even look great on the original site.
