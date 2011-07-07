Gert van Duinen

Twyst

Twyst twyst fashion logo clubwear urban clothing streetwear urban clothing logo clubwear logos streetwear logos casual fashion identität markenzeichen bildmarke corporate designs logo designer identity designer icon designer symbol designer iconographer iconography typography logo
This logotype, for a fashion label in clubwear, urban clothing & streetwear, has got to be one of my most popular logos, which got featured in a handful of logo design books and plenty of online logo galleries.

Anyway, I decided to give it a more worn urban look just for fun. It might even look great on the original site.

