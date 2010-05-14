Jason Robb

BRI-HO-BOUND

BRI-HO-BOUND rebound wine brown glass spill
That is cheerful as hell. Things I like: obviously the splashing foam; unconnected side of glass to foam; tipped like it's "cheers-ing" with another glass.

Iffy: Reminds me of Snooth a bit too much. The solid white bottom doesn't feel right for some reason. Perhaps it's the assumption that the top of the glass is transparent (can't see the liquid) and the neck of the glass is opaque. Perhaps add a little dealy (dealy shown above, technical term)? Adds a bit of depth to it.

Posted on May 14, 2010
