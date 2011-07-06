Jessica Levitz

Personal Identity

Personal Identity identity logo design
Working on a personal identity and experimenting with different color-ways. I have never created a cohesive identity system for myself so am excited to get business cards and other collateral made using this same style.

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
