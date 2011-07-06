Andrew Wendling

Last Dying Words

Andrew Wendling
Andrew Wendling
Hire Me
  • Save
Last Dying Words typography dying quotes personal type tumblr death experiments art direction art direction creative design
Download color palette

Dylan Thomas' last dying words. I have been collecting last dying words as a side project. See more at http://lastdyingwords.tumblr.com/

Andrew Wendling
Andrew Wendling
Oakland Based Designer, Art Director & Brand Builder.
Hire Me

More by Andrew Wendling

View profile
    • Like