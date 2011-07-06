David Leggett

Drop Hazards

Drop Hazards poster
Part of a poster design for a company that sells drop prevention equipment and training materials. They commissioned a study to see how far a dropped wrench could ricochet when dropped from various heights.

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
