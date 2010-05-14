Pete Lacey

Pub?

Pub? icon pub fireworks
Drawing lots of little 16*16px icons for Points of Interest on a map. Some really tricky icons to draw including "Moorings and Unloading Facilities" & "Laseria and Planetaria".

Had to draw an icon for "Pubs, Bars and Inns'. Which raises the question: Pub?

Please!

Posted on May 14, 2010
