Daissy Designs

Hot Yummy Mess - T-shirt Design

Daissy Designs
Daissy Designs
Hire Me
  • Save
Hot Yummy Mess - T-shirt Design renderedthreads typography t-shirt design
Download color palette

Type detail of a t-shirt Design I made while at MindComet.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
Daissy Designs
Daissy Designs
Hi, I'm Daissy, Sr UX Designer open for remote opportunities
Hire Me

More by Daissy Designs

View profile
    • Like