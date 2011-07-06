Carlos Fernandez

MojoLingo final logo

MojoLingo final logo
Here's the final logo the client approved. We toned down the playfulness for a more business-appropriate version... Very fun project and I was really happy the client loved the rabbit character concept.

Rebound of
MojoLingo logo
By Carlos Fernandez
