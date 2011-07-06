JAG Tumblr Icon Set - Freebie

So I decided to share my home grown tumblr icons. You can download the set here:

http://cl.ly/8FKB

The kit includes:

- Layered PSD (both with masked shape layer versions, and smart object versions)

- an AI file

- ReadMe.txt with licensing info

The short on the terms is that they are free for personal and commercial use, no strings attached. Just please don't resell or distribute as your own.

Inspired by Gedy Rivera's social icons, and grunged up by Liam McKay's sweet brushes.

Have fun!

EDIT: FYI, the vector versions have no grunge, just solid shapes. The grunge is just a layer mask on the PSDs.