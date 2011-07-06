A Responsive Refresh

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After many hours of work, I am proud to announce the third iteration of my portfolio site. The main changes have to do with making the site "responsive". To learn more about the refresh you can head over to my blog.
Visit the site here: http://mattsafian.com
All feedback is welcome. Thanks!