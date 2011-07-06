Matt Safian

A Responsive Refresh

responsive web design media queries portfolio
After many hours of work, I am proud to announce the third iteration of my portfolio site. The main changes have to do with making the site "responsive". To learn more about the refresh you can head over to my blog.

Visit the site here: http://mattsafian.com

All feedback is welcome. Thanks!

Responsive Refresh
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
