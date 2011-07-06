Cole Henley

First dribbble in a while. Been experimenting with a way of presenting the results from a survey on freelancing I carried out when I lost my job in February.

Early days but always enjoy working with CSS sprites and like the interaction between the table of results and the map (generated on-the-fly from a table by jQuery).

See here.

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
