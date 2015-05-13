Ian Dale

Bible App for Kids - Temple Artifacts Icons

Ian Dale
Ian Dale
  • Save
Bible App for Kids - Temple Artifacts Icons gold dimensional 3d object bible sketch vector icons icon illustration
Download color palette

"Temple Artifacts" series of collectible items in the Bible App for Kids, representing stylized versions of the items used for worship in King Solomon's temple: the curtain, the incense altar, and the bread table.

See more art from the project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/17692039/The-Bible-App-for-Kids

Bafk dribbble temple00
Rebound of
Bible App for Kids - Temple Artifacts Icons
By Ian Dale
View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2015
Ian Dale
Ian Dale

More by Ian Dale

View profile
    • Like