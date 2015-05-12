Drag & drop animated

Ryan Duffy

Browsing dribbble as usual. And I came upon Carl Hauser post and I decided to animate the menu design. This is my third straight day of posting on dribbble...all being animations. So im really trying to hone my animation skills in After Effects.

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated!

Rebound of
By Sebastian Stapelfeldt
