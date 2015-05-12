Priscilla Leung

Lotus

Priscilla Leung
Priscilla Leung
  • Save
Lotus zen meditation mindfulness relaxation flat lotus flower lotus
Download color palette

A little lotus doodle to remind myself to be calm and take deep breaths when things don't go the way I've planned.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Priscilla Leung
Priscilla Leung

More by Priscilla Leung

View profile
    • Like