Toaster on the Run

Toaster on the Run
This little guy is part of a set of illustrations I'm currently working on for a Mobile Engineering student at The Iron Yard, who is building an app called "Bagel Runner" for his demo day this week. Stay tuned for more!

Posted on May 12, 2015
