Pedro Leal

Jules

Pedro Leal
Pedro Leal
  • Save
Jules jules display serif typography dstype
Download color palette

JULES, a type system from extremely big sizes. Big, Colossal & Epic with italics and swashes. http://www.dstype.com/type_families/jules

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Pedro Leal
Pedro Leal

More by Pedro Leal

View profile
    • Like