GitHub Enterprise on Azure landing page

As part of the GitHub Enterprise 2.2 launch, I worked on a landing page to showcase our partnership with Microsoft, including GHE support for Microsoft Azure, and Visual Studio.

View the page.

The venerable @James Kang is primarily responsible for the header background artwork.

Posted on May 12, 2015
