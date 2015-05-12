Ivan Mathy

Rainboji

Ivan Mathy
Ivan Mathy
  • Save
Rainboji apple gif rainbow emoji
Download color palette

I wrote a thing to extract and analyse all 1363 Apple emojis. I ranked them by hue, narrowed it down to 32 of them, made a gif, and took a serious look back at my life choices.

It's not perfect, but I have the data ready, and I'll be playing more in ways to sort and compare these with each other.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Ivan Mathy
Ivan Mathy

More by Ivan Mathy

View profile
    • Like